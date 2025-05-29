Galveston, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
May 29, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Fluppy Puppy and His Tumultuous Tornado Experience", a new book by Rogan Duel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fluppy Puppy has a family who adores him, and he accompanies them on their family vacation. But a tornado turns everyone's life upside down, taking Fluppy on a new journey of discovery. It tells how he ends up with an elderly lady, Mrs. Tellier, who needs him even more than his current family. It is tumultuous for Fluppy's family, but in the end, it is happiness and love that prevail, and Fluppy gives more than he knows.
Rogan Duel books are entertaining for both listeners and readers. They are written to bring children and parents, or anyone reading to children, together in a stronger bond. Love, kindness, and encouragement are sprinkled throughout these books. You will also discover there may be a word or a phrase that is unknown to the listener, which is purposeful to educate or spark a conversation about the situation, thought, or life lesson. At the same time, we want you to have fun and enjoy the read, so they are scattered with subtle humor and fantasy. When the book is closed, everyone will feel more connected and be happy they selected a Rogan Duel book.
About the Author
Rogan Duel has lived on two continents and discovered firsthand how it can be difficult to reach the unreachable. We all need help to strengthen and bond families and relations with those around us. The idea behind these children's books is to build up and strengthen rather than to tear down or weaken. One way to achieve this is by loving, forgiving, and encouraging those around us. By writing these books, he can help himself and you to connect with and influence the children in our lives.
"Fluppy Puppy and His Tumultuous Tornado Experience" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-917-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/fluppy-puppy-and-his-tumultuous-tornado-experience
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
