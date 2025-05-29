Collingswood, NJ Author Publishes Fiction Novel
May 29, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Northeast Philly Boys", a new book by Gerald C Davis, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In the bucolic days of the early 1970s, a violent murder of a teenager only days before high school graduation stuns a peaceful community and leads to a pact that dictates the lives of three inseparable friends. "The Northeast Philly Boys" wind from the neighborhood to Vietnam and back to the city at large over twenty years, while a deathly secret is protected.
About the Author
In his second book, Gerald C Davis delivers a geography-driven thriller from the neighborhoods near and dear to his heart. He lives and works adjacent to Northeast Philadelphia in South Jersey while running a food pantry for the challenged population in the area and enjoying his four children.
"The Northeast Philly Boys" is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-972-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-northeast-philly-boys/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us