DeLand, FL Author Publishes Analysis of the Holy Bible
May 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Holy Bible: Stories with the Holy Spirit, Commentaries of God's Beginnings…and Our End" a new book by James A. Kemp, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The author of this book is a common, not a Biblical scholar, but a man who yielded to the Holy Spirit to summarize the Bible stories for God's people who worship his great son, Jesus Christ. It was difficult for him to write, and the Holy Spirit has been a driving force to finish this book with its constant monitoring, correcting, and advising of the content. Its purpose is to make the Bible easier to understand and to reveal the beginning of God and his kingdom before Earth. This volume begins with information provided by the Holy Spirit and provides background information on how Our God came about among many other gods in the universe. Then it goes on to explain and summarize the books of the Old and New Testament, making the many stories easier to understand for the layperson.
About the Author
James A. Kemp is 83 years old. He spent 25 years in law enforcement. Also, he has been a pilot for the last twenty years, a 100-ton boat captain for over thirty, and a certified wreck diver for forty years. He is happy to say he has had a full life
Kemp has been near death many times over his life, but was spared to write this book, even though he did not know that then. He has only a limited college education and no writing experience other than writing police reports.
"The Holy Bible: Stories with the Holy Spirit, Commentaries of God's Beginnings…and Our End" is a 336-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-877-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-holy-bible-stories-with-the-holy-spirit-commentaries-of-gods-beginnings-and-our-end
