Huntington, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
May 31, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Case of the Bubble Gumps", a new book by Kayla Nelson, Psy.D, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"A Case of the Bubble Gumps" helps teach children about what anxiety feels like in their bodies and how to respond to it. When children are worried or anxious, they often think that they are sick. This book also helps adults understand that the discomfort their child feels is very real, how to validate their experience, and how to teach the child how to overcome their anxiety.
About the Author
Kayla Nelson is a clinical psychologist specializing in working with children, adolescents, and their families. She's passionate about mental health and teaching people how to manage their emotions as they arise. Dr. Nelson lives in New York and owns her private practice. Outside of work, she loves spending time with family. She also loves to sing and dance, especially when she's having a hard day. People need to find their outlet, and music is hers.
"A Case of the Bubble Gumps" is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-239-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-case-of-the-bubble-gumps
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
