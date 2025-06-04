Derwood, MD Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
June 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Ambitions and Keeping Up Appearances in the Making of a Doctor", a new book by Dr. Samuel Kalibala, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Musa is a young man in Uganda who struggles to pay school fees and stay in school until he graduates as a doctor. It begins with his father's desire to keep up appearances in an elite club and his mother's ambition to become a nurse. Musa thrives in school, excelling academically while trying to be the darling of the girls, but he competes with rich boys and sugar daddies. They find themselves in a difficult position, needing money but also wanting true love from a boy like Musa. Young men and women in school want to love and be loved, but financial constraints make it difficult for them to have true love without sacrificing their dreams.
About the Author
Samuel Kalibala, MD, ABH, is a medical doctor born in Uganda who lives in Maryland, USA, working as an international public health consultant supporting HIV/AIDS programs in Africa funded by the US government. Outside of his day job, he is a primary health care missionary raising funds to support free primary health care services for rural, remote villages in Uganda. When he was young, his nickname was Musa, the reverse of his name, Samu. Hence, he chose the name Musa for the character who plays his role in the book. This book is based on his memories of stories told to him by his parents and his own experiences. It is a historical fiction that spans from 1920, when Musa's father started school, to 1984, when Musa graduated from medical school.
"Ambitions and Keeping Up Appearances in the Making of a Doctor" is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-436-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ambitions-and-keeping-up-appearances-in-the-making-of-a-doctor
