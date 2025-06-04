Pottsville, PA Author Publishes Realistic Fiction Novel
June 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Forever Young", a new book by Callie Cerridwen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Forever Young" contains elements of the truth about Callie Cerridwen's childhood experiences wrapped in fictional fantasy.
It provides a story about how a child survived her childhood traumas in the only way she could, by dissociation and finding enough courage to write about this experience years later.
"Forever Young" does not intend to glorify or sexualize rape or incest. Sexual offenses are severe and harmful to the psyche, creating lasting trauma impressions. As Callie nears fifty, her traumas still have the same impact on her as they did more than forty-five years ago. She intends to help others find a way to escape the pain through writing and seeking professional help.
It is never too late to get help. There are free counseling resources in every state for survivors of sexual abuse. Reach out to your local victim services counseling center for more information.
About the Author
Callie Cerridwen has been a full-time professional social worker for over twenty years. She specializes in trauma. She lives in Pennsylvania and continues to explore her unique metaphysical abilities.
"Forever Young" is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $32.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-950-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/forever-young
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
