Wimauma, FL Author Publishes Religious Adventure Novel
June 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Last Chances: The Chosen Versus Their Choices", a new book by KL Sullivan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When a man decides to drive and explore his new town, he is put on a collision course with his salvation. A car accident leads to him witnessing boats going down the river with people aboard them celebrating and talking. The river eventually branches into two directions, one leads to a cave and a dark ending.
Where does the other branch lead?
And which will he choose?
About the Author
KL Sullivan is actively involved in local senior groups and finds joy in helping those in need. He expresses deep gratitude to his wife, their two adult children-a son and a daughter-and his grandchild. After facing some personal health challenges, these experiences inspired him to write this book.
"Last Chances: The Chosen Versus Their Choices" is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-414-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/last-chances-the-chosen-versus-their-choices
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
