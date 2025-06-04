Crested Butte, CO Author Publishes Science-Fiction Novel Where Humans are Pets
June 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Kobo", a new book by Richard Allen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kobo, a 14-year-old boy, is the pampered pet of two grobs on the planet Pavin near the center of the Milky Way galaxy, whose ancestors were brought to Pavin millennia before and domesticated as pets. Kobo, like other humans on Pavin, is raised largely in isolation from other humans and therefore without language or culture. Soon his grobs acquire a companion for Kobo, a 15-year-old girl named Ra. The pair have two babies, both of whom are sold as toddlers to other grobs. When the second is sold, Kobo attacks the male grob with a knife, and he and Ra are separately transported to the planet Loma in the Pavin system where humans work as slaves in the mines. The story follows Kobo and Ra as they learn to communicate, work in the mines and discover a community of humans in hiding from the grobs.
About the Author
Richard Allen is a lawyer who lives with his wife and their yellow and chocolate Labrador retrievers in Crested Butte, Colorado. A long-time fan, and former teacher, of science and speculative fiction, his love of pets led him to wonder what humans would be like in similar circumstances and to write this book. Allen's other interests include the law–he has argued ten cases in the Supreme Court and taught courses on the Constitution, the Supreme Court and criminal justice–as well as history, playing the guitar and harmonica while his dogs howl along. chess and most other games and outdoor sports of all kinds. This is his first published novel.
"Kobo" is a 278-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-390-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/kobo
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us