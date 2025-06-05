Oklahoma City, OK Author Publishes Children's Book
June 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Tommy the Turtle", a new book by Tamera Matthews, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tommy is a very happy turtle until one day his family takes him to a pet store and leaves him there. Tommy is sad and scared in his new environment. Soon, a sweet boy named Timmy comes to the pet store and decides to make Tommy part of his family. "Tommy the Turtle" teaches children that sometimes new situations can be scary, but the ones we love will be there to help.
About the Author
Tamera Matthews is a native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She received a master's degree in Business Management Administration from the University of Phoenix. In her free time, Matthews volunteers at organizations and donates to the City Rescue Mission. She is the proud mother of one beautiful daughter.
"Tommy the Turtle" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-075-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/tommy-the-turtle
Contact Information
Contact Us
