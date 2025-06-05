Fort Myers, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Journey Guidebook
June 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Dialogues From Beyond", a new book by Dr. Frances Gaik, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dialogues from Beyond is a truly unique perspective on everyday living from advanced spiritual guides, providing information on the nature of reality, humanity, identity, and relationships. This is "out of the box" thinking that may change your beliefs on how you live in our world today and your soul's journey through time. As you embark on your own spiritual journey, may this book be your guide, suggesting a more enlightened way to live and helping you to reflect on your path, instead of going through the motions with your head down.
About the Author
Dr. Frances Gaik is a long-term meditator who trained in the manner of the Edgar Cayce deep trance technique. She has also worked in the court's legal system, the insurance industry, and more recently as a Doctor of Psychology in the mental health field. Her groundbreaking doctoral dissertation was published as Managing Depression with Qigong, as an effective alternative treatment for depression. She is retired and lives in the Sarasota, Florida area.
"Dialogues From Beyond" is a 514-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-284-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dialogues-from-beyond
