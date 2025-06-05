Atoka, TN Author Publishes Triumphant Autobiography
June 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"NUMA: Overcoming Discrimination and Racism", a new book by Larry Numa, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing up Black in New Orleans, Larry Numa had a rougher life than the white kids in neighboring communities, and this discrimination and racism would follow him throughout his life. Yet his family always encouraged him to overcome any obstacles with thinking and good judgment, his parents giving their children as much light and love in their home as they could.
As he grew older and entered the Navy, Larry Numa saw just how deep racism lies in the chain of command within the military. Yet through the life lessons of his elders, he rose through the ranks and got to see many parts of the world others have only dreamed of. His inspirational tale is one of wading through the muck and ugliness of the world, and to come out on top.
About the Author
Larry Numa, seventy-nine, now retired, enjoys educating veterans on the many benefits available to them through the VA. He is a proud father, and his daughter Monique is trying to pay back the goodness he has enriched in her life. As the saying goes, "The apple does not fall far from the tree."
"NUMA" is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $68.00 (eBook $63.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-350-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
