Cottonwood, AZ Author Publishes Memoir
June 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Découverte (Discovered)", a new book by Leslie A Christensen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At sixty-two, Leslie Christensen set out for the adventure of a lifetime: a solo trip throughout France, exploring Paris, driving through the countryside and quaint small towns, meeting new people and making new lifelong friends, no matter how short their time together was. Along the way, Leslie learned more about herself than she ever thought possible. A journey through the beauty of France, "Découverte (Discovered): Lessons I Learned from My French Adventure" is more than a story of travel; it is a story of discovery. A whirlwind of lessons learned in trusting your gut, learning to seek help, and finding a hidden strength buried inside.
Both humorous and thought-provoking, Leslie weaves together memoir and self-help to discover a new version of herself, providing lessons and tips on how to find a new you in the process.
About the Author
Leslie A. Christensen pursued two different career routes, complementing the two unique sides of her personality. Christensen is a fiber artist and fashion designer, creating her own patterns and clothing. She has owned and operated multiple women's boutiques, including Frilly Frocks (Phoenix, AZ) and More or Leslie (Cottonwood, AZ). In 2008, Christensen began designing clothing for "real" women-all shapes, sizes, and colors. Her inspiration came from vintage fashion as well as friends and acquaintances throughout the years, many now have garments named after them.
Christensen currently works for Idaho National Laboratory. She is an expert in Knowledge Transfer, implementing the licensed "Christensen Method," worldwide.
Christensen is the proud mother of four sons and grandmother of four beautiful grandchildren.
"Découverte (Discovered)" is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-039-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/decouverte-discovered-lessons-i-learned-from-my-french-adventure
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us