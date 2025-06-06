Clayton, NC Author Publishes Religious Book
June 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Jesus, The Son of Man", a new book by Randolph J. Nazareth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jesus, The Son of Man examines the more than twenty times Jesus refers to himself as "the son of man" in the Bible. It follows his root beginnings from Abraham to Joseph, Jesus's father. And that if one is favored by God, then the others are favored in another way. Also within the pages are lessons written where we can learn from the past.
About the Author
Randolph J. Nazareth is retired now but began to make reading and studying the Bible a daily practice since the age of twenty-four. He knew that it didn't match the teachings of Jesus but the teachings of man from their own interests. Today, Nazareth has a family. He enjoys the outdoors, traveling, watching God's creation at night, the stars, moon through a telescope, and golf when the weather is warm.
"Jesus, The Son of Man" is a 622-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-132-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/jesus-the-son-of-man
