Newport, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"30 Animal Story Poems and Pictures", a new book by Elaine Magdalene Faires, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In poems and pictures, poet Elaine Magdalene Faires tells tales of animals from all over the world and the adventures they have.
Join Mama and Baby Cougar, Myron the Moose, Kelly the Kangaroo, and more as they climb mountains, swim in the ocean, and wander grasslands!
"30 Animal Story Poems and Pictures" is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-047-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/30-animal-story-poems-and-pictures-1
