Ridgewood, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
June 07, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Poems and Rhymes: My Literary Attempts", a new book by Pacita G. Angeles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A unique collection of poetry, Poems and Rhymes delves deep into nature, prose, and rhythm through a myriad of topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the nature of scissors, motherhood, war, peace, happiness, and more. A combination of prose and art, Pacita G. Angeles includes imagery on each page to enhance each poem's impact further, providing an additional medium to experience and reflect on each verse. From heart-wrenching to cozy and sweet, Angeles depicts the duality of nature through prose.
About the Author
Pacita G. Angeles graduated from the former Albay Normal School, now Bicol University, in Daraga, Albay, Philippines, with a degree in education. She landed a teaching position close to her home province of Catanduanes, transferred to Manila, and was assigned to Dapitan Primary School, now Loang-Loan Elementary School. She was promoted to assistant principal at T. Paez Elementary School in Manila.
Angeles applied for a position abroad and was accepted as a special education teacher in New York City. She went on to pursue her master's at Adelphi University. Now retired, Angeles enjoys the blessings of retirement with her family, especially with her granddaughter, who was a major inspiration for many of the poems within "Poems and Rhymes: My Literary Attempts".
"Poems and Rhymes: My Literary Attempts" is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-070-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/poems-and-rhymes-my-literary-attempts
