Salem, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 07, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"In Samson's Words", a new book by Tammy B. Angell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Samson Angell is a dog that has been in Heaven for a year already. He is no longer afraid of anything and spends his time running through fields and creeks. Samson befriends a rabbit named Alice and tries to impress her dad, Mr. John. Samson proceeds to tell the story of how he was adopted by the Angell family and shares some of his memories of his human family.
"In Samson's Words" is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-010-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests, or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/in-samsons-words
