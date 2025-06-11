Herndon, VA Author Publishes Science Book
June 11, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Molecular Storms and Self-Assembly", a new book by Ayele Teklemariam, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"Molecular Storm and Self-Assembly" is about the forces that lie on this side of the beginning. The beginning and what lies beyond it are merely speculative assertions yet to be conclusively reached about consensus, which may never be reached. They are simply left for individuals' and groups' speculative preferences. But on this side of the beginning, however crude or refined, however complex or simple, there is ample time to ponder and draw rational enough conclusions to not worry about consensus. This book explores the complexities of nature and its workings, which may seem simple but are in fact intricate and multifaceted. It is about the nanoscale and microscale forces, entities, and realities that drive the macroscale realities of nature. It is about the seemingly simple emergent wonders of nature and the equally intricate and complex wonders of nature. Nature is awesome!!!
"Molecular Storms and Self-Assembly" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardback $30.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8934-1038-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/molecular-storms-and-self-assembly-paperback/
