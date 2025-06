NYC Tattoo Shop Hosts Epic Friday the 13th Tattoo Marathon Across Three New York City Tattoo Parlors

Looking for the best tattoo shop in NYC? On Friday, June 13, 2025, NYC Tattoo Shop invites thrill-seekers and tattoo fanatics to its highly anticipated Friday the 13th Tattoo Marathon-an iconic NYC event featuring cheap tattoos and exclusive flash art, running from 8 AM to 4 AM across three locations in the city.Whether you're a first-timer Googling "tattoos near me" or a seasoned collector seeking a walk-in tattoo shop in Brooklyn, this event is for you.These top New York tattoo shops will be offering exclusive flash tattoo specials in a once-a-year event that draws crowds from all five boroughs-and beyond.NYC Tattoo Shop will offer a curated flash sheet collection loaded with traditional tattoos, blackwork, micro tattoos, and Friday the 13th themed tattoos including black cats, daggers, skulls, and the infamous number "13."Pricing tiers include:$31 Flash Tattoos mid-sized, bold ink$130 Premium Tattoos large, intricate pieces from top NYC tattoo artists$66 Flash Specials available throughout June 2025, for those who miss the big day⚡️ No Appointments Necessary Walk-ins WelcomeGoogle's most searched phrases like "walk-in tattoo NYC", "flash tattoos NYC," and "Friday the 13th tattoos Brooklyn" come to life at this legendary event. No booking required-just show up, line up, and get inked by some of the best tattoo artists in New York City.Pro tip: the lines start early, and the party goes late.As one of the highest-rated tattoo parlors in NYC , NYC Tattoo Shop combines street-level authenticity with award-winning artistry. The shops are home to expert artists skilled in everything from fine line tattoos and script tattoos to American traditional and neo-traditional designs.Whether you're searching for a tattoo studio in Brooklyn or a tattoo artist near Lower East Side Manhattan, this marathon is a rite of passage.Don't miss the chance to be part of one of the most buzzed-about tattoo events in New York City.