NYC Tattoo Shop Hosts Epic Friday the 13th Tattoo Marathon Across Three New York City Tattoo Parlors
June 11, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLooking for the best tattoo shop in NYC? On Friday, June 13, 2025, NYC Tattoo Shop invites thrill-seekers and tattoo fanatics to its highly anticipated Friday the 13th Tattoo Marathon-an iconic NYC event featuring cheap tattoos and exclusive flash art, running from 8 AM to 4 AM across three locations in the city.
Whether you're a first-timer Googling "tattoos near me" or a seasoned collector seeking a walk-in tattoo shop in Brooklyn, this event is for you.
🗽 Three NYC Tattoo Studio Locations, One Unforgettable Day
💸 Flash Tattoos Starting at Just $13
NYC Tattoo Shop will offer a curated flash sheet collection loaded with traditional tattoos, blackwork, micro tattoos, and Friday the 13th themed tattoos including black cats, daggers, skulls, and the infamous number "13."
Pricing tiers include:
$31 Flash Tattoos – mid-sized, bold ink
$130 Premium Tattoos – large, intricate pieces from top NYC tattoo artists
$66 Flash Specials – available throughout June 2025, for those who miss the big day
⚡️ No Appointments Necessary – Walk-ins Welcome
Google's most searched phrases like "walk-in tattoo NYC", "flash tattoos NYC," and "Friday the 13th tattoos Brooklyn" come to life at this legendary event. No booking required-just show up, line up, and get inked by some of the best tattoo artists in New York City.
Pro tip: the lines start early, and the party goes late.
🎨 Why NYC Tattoo Shop?
As one of the highest-rated tattoo parlors in NYC, NYC Tattoo Shop combines street-level authenticity with award-winning artistry. The shops are home to expert artists skilled in everything from fine line tattoos and script tattoos to American traditional and neo-traditional designs.
Whether you're searching for a tattoo studio in Brooklyn or a tattoo artist near Lower East Side Manhattan, this marathon is a rite of passage.
🔥 Top NYC Tattoo Event of Summer 2025
Don't miss the chance to be part of one of the most buzzed-about tattoo events in New York City.
Contact Information
Charlie Wagner
NYCTattooShop.com
718-500-3095
Contact Us
Charlie Wagner
NYCTattooShop.com
718-500-3095
Contact Us