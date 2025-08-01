Woodland Hills, CA Author Publishes Divorce Advice Book
August 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Discovering Diamonds", a new book by Sarene B. Arias, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
By the time a marriage dissolves, when love is replaced by fighting, slammed doors, and name-calling, divorce may be the only way out of the seemingly endless dark tunnel. If divorce is a relief from an unhappy situation, why do we fear it? We often hear about ugly divorce hearings, angry custody battles, and months of arguing, but what if divorce doesn't have to be this way?
On the brink of her divorce, Sarene B. Arias vowed to do things differently — and "Compassionate Divorce" was born. When divorce is on the horizon, we need a way out that doesn't destroy the lives and mental well-being of both the couple and their children. Even in divorce, there can still be love, respect, understanding, and of course, compassion.
"Discovering Diamonds" is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-851-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/discovering-diamonds
