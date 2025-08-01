Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Children's Religious Fiction Book
August 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Garden Beyond the Meadow", a new book by Cheryl S. Midkiff, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Two little siblings, brother and sister, are outside, giggling, jumping, and playing games in their grandmother's backyard. But there is more than meets the eye in Grandmother's yard.
When a little bunny runs off, the children chase it and discover an old stone wall. A stone missing, the children are able to venture to the other side and discover the most wonderous garden, a place of beautiful colors and the sweetest smells, and a new friend named Friend.
A delightful story for children of all ages, Garden Beyond the Meadow is a whirlwind adventure, with a very important message.
"Garden Beyond the Meadow" is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-074-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/garden-beyond-the-meadow
