Eloy, AZ Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
August 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"God Is Bipolar: Polarity: The Truth About God", a new book by A.M. Star, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"God Is Bipolar: Polarity: The Truth About God" is about finding yourself in life's polar balance of duality. "Me against myself." It's about how everything in life has an opposite for creation to exist in the possibilities of wonder. The book was about Jesus finding himself after being in hell for so long. The message is relevant, the Dead Sea Scrolls really work, try them! My successful track record speaks for itself. You will become alive instead of living dead in spirit. To die means to love. To love means to evolve. If you spell love backwards, it almost spells evolve. It's victory in enlightenment (VE)! My book is just as unique as you are; it brings it out of you! This book was written where Jesus left his slippers! Those are my ruby red slippers, Dorothy! Long live the queen! Life is but a dream down memory lane; we live more than once. Follow the yellow brick road.
About the Author
An active volunteer to help the homeless get off the street. Writing is my favorite hobby. I am also a real estate agent, a hairdresser, a truck driver, and a long-term salesperson. An advocate for special needs children in the spirit realm. I believe family is the root of humanity. I have a very large family that includes every human. If you ever want to learn something new, teach it to other people. You'll see the knowledge in abundance to realize that altruism is the truth that sets you free!
"God Is Bipolar: Polarity: The Truth About God" is a 226-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-082-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/god-is-bipolar-polarity-the-truth-about-god
