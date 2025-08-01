Lowell, MI Author Publishes Crime Fiction Novel
August 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Vanishing Point", a new book by Earl G. Stringer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A samurai, a crazed clown, Tupperware parties, art thefts, several women of note, and murder or two! A year Jack didn't expect…. What could go wrong?
Jack Townsend loves art, music, women, and Chicago. Buddy Guy is his favorite guitar player this side of John Hammond. "Every Breath You Take" by the Police became his favorite pop song, after he met Janelle, a beautiful Black Chicago Police sergeant with an attitude. He wants her, while she isn't sure he is a good idea. A perfect moment in time….
Vanishing Point centers around a Chicago artist and teacher, Jack, who manages to get himself tangled in a couple of very twisted plots involving major art thefts and an insane case of revenge. Once sucked in, there seems to be no way out that won't endanger those he loves, and just maybe his martial arts lessons may become of some use.
"Vanishing Point" is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-063-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/vanishing-point
