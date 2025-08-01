Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
August 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Primordial Resurgence: Archosauria", a new book by Dr. Philip Fico, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Archosauria is open! Millions of dollars have been spent on security to ensure these animals remain in captivity. All of the latest surveillance equipment is in place. Months of training and preparation have gone into making the park functional.
Join Dr. Scott Harmon and his team as they work tirelessly to make this a reality. New species mean new problems. The world's first prehistoric zoo is now ready to receive its first guests. How will the general public react to seeing the living, breathing dinosaurs?
About the Author
Dr. Philip Fico is a veterinarian working in New York City, focused on critical care and emergency work. His love of dinosaurs started in early childhood and continued into his adult life. This led him to decide to compose this series.
"Primordial Resurgence: Archosauria" is a 372-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (hardback $37.00, eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-760-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/primordial-resurgence-archosauria
