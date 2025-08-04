BE-EEIG prepares class action lawsuit against allegedly fraudulent crypto projects – close cooperation with international authorities
August 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsVienna - The BE European Economic Interest Grouping (BE-EEIG), which specialises in investigating international economic crime, is looking for victims of the crypto projects SAFIR, ZENIQ, XPRO, GSPartners & APERTUM. Based on extensive research, witness statements and incriminating documents, a class action lawsuit is currently being prepared.
SAFIR/ZENIQ: Crypto promises without substance
SAFIR and ZENIQ were advertised as technological innovations with the 'ZENIQ Hub'. In reality, investors report that devices were never delivered, support was lacking and cash flows were non-transparent.
The successor projects Xera.Pro/XPRO, VOO and Vision.One are also suspected of continuing to be linked to the initiators of SAFIR/ZENIQ. The Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) have already warned against the parties involved.
APERTUM: Critical developments
APERTUM is under regulatory pressure due to the allegedly misleading distribution of unregistered APTM tokens. The media criticises opaque structures, offshore companies and parallels to GSPartners. Those affected report delayed payments and blocked accounts.
Investigation and class action lawsuit in preparation
'Our research is based on reliable evidence and international cooperation,' emphasizes BE-EEIG C.E.O Mr Ben Ecker. 'Now it's time to hold the perpetrators accountable and get justice for those who have been harmed.'
Call to victims
Have you lost money with SAFIR, ZENIQ, XPRO, GSPartners or APERTUM? Get in touch now at www.be-eeig.com! Together, we can increase your chances of getting your money back.
If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact us! Contact
Press contact:
BE European Economic Interest Grouping (BE-EEIG)
Bernhard Ecker, CEO
Phone: +43 (1) 2051085428
Email: info@be-eeig.com
Website: https://be-eeig.com
