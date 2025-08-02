New Freedom, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Grandma Libby Saves the Day", a new book by Anne Madeira, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Grandma Libby Saves the Day" tells the story of young Jeffrey and his grandma, who comes to stay with him while his parents are away. Jeffrey loves his grandma, but she says the strangest things sometimes-things that just don't make sense to him, no matter how hard he tries to figure them out. Worse yet, Jeffrey has a book report due and is nervous about speaking in front of his class. Luckily, Grandma Libby is his biggest fan and encourages him, giving him the confidence he needs to succeed. The author hopes readers will giggle at the silly pictures, enjoy reading a fun story together, learn a new expression or two, and feel inspired by Jeffrey's success. Most importantly, this book reminds us that a grandmother's love is a lifetime treasure.
About the Author
In her youth, Anne Madeira's biggest fan was her grandmother, who had a witty sense of humor and enjoyed a play on words. Anne is happily married with four wonderful children. She loves her new role as "Grammie" and can't wait for more baby joy!
"Grandma Libby Saves the Day" is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-385-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/grandma-libby-saves-the-day
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us