Austin, TX Author Publishes Memoir

Life is hard! WALK A MILE IN MY SHOES – Surviving Life's Challenges is an award winning book that captures unique stories about one man's damaged and broken world. The author shares first-person narratives about poverty, child abuse, war, prison, divorce, homelessness, and his sexual orientation conflict. He presents a disheartening glimpse of our fractured criminal probation system. His saga embraces a sense of purpose and strength that appeals to assorted ages, lifestyles, and socio-economic groups. Paul Bradford's narrative is honest and unfiltered as he confronts staggering misfortune and unprecedented self-realizations — and SHOUTS a cautious optimism of hope despite the imperfect consequences of each experience. His adventure is a heartfelt portrayal of one man's journey to the top of the mountain and the depth of the valley. The author's perseverance highlights personal growth and lessons learned that are a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
About the Author
Paul Bradford's youth was scarred by poverty, an alcoholic and physically abusive father, and his mother's death when he was nine. After his father abandoned him, Paul came of age while living in five foster homes. He served his country in the Army, where he was severely wounded in the Vietnam War and earned the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for Heroism. Although he battled an internal conflict most of his life about his sexual orientation, Paul built a flourishing life with his wife and two children and became a successful businessman. His fate drastically changed after he committed his one and only crime, which led to a five-year prison sentence and ten years' probation. His 43-year marriage collapsed, and his children turned against him. No one would give him a job, and he became destitute and homeless. He is 77 years young and lives in Austin, Texas.
"Walk a Mile in my Shoes" is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-047-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/walk-a-mile-in-my-shoes
