Japan-Based Author Publishes Literature Collection
August 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Once Upon a Time…", a new book by Whitney Y. Berkhan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is about a little girl and a woman. They share the same stories that will guide you through the traumatic moments which soon to blossom. These stories convey the importance of sadness, corruption, endurance, and love. "Once Upon a Time…" has a taste of dark beauty and volumes of harmony. I would like to thank my husband for giving me hope, my daughter for giving me purpose, and my mother for giving me life. I appreciate those in my life who have taken their love to take care of me while I have fallen into these dark places and express their happiness while we were in the greatest of moments. I will never forget every single one of you. You are always loved.
About the Author
Whitney Y. Berkhan was born in El Paso, Texas, and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Berkhan started writing stories when she was a child, through anger, curiosity, fear, and sadness, to cope. Berkhan is now 30 years old, with a remarkable husband and a beautiful daughter. She lives to breathe every ounce of happiness and recognizes that this life is still blossoming and requires water to grow. She hopes for her readers to hear her stories and to know they are not alone.
"Once Upon a Time…" is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-187-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/once-upon-a-time-1
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
