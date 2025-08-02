Olive Branch, MS Author Publishes Spiritual Strategy Book
August 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Viable Succession Plan for Pastors and Churches", a new book by Rev. Dr. Ronnie C. King, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is one of the most well-thought-out strategic plans for Pastors and Churches in our modern-day America. Given the financial challenges that churches, particularly in the African American community, have been grappling with since post-integration and the worldwide COVID pandemic, pastors and their church leadership are tasked to rethink their strategic succession plan approaches in order to sustain their present-day congregations. More than ever, the pastors must be the conduit to guide and create new ministry models to meet the needs of God's people. The author has created, in this book, "A Viable Succession Plan for Pastors and Churches" that's simple, unique, biblically solid, and provides a historical perspective and viewpoint about the importance of developing and having a succession plan in place to avoid difficulties for the pastor and or their congregation. Additionally, the author provides a systematic discussion of the pros and cons of succession plans as well as various examples that were implemented by various pastors and other organizational leaders. With thirty years of Military service as a Navy Officer and Chaplain, he shares his personal and professional experiences as well as examines and explores the uncertainties and provocations of implementing succession plans to avoid, perhaps, future obstacles involving the successor or the one being succeeded.
About the Author
Rev. Dr. Ronnie C. King was born and raised in Coldwater, Mississippi. King's father was a public worker, and his mother was a public school teacher. He is the youngest son of four siblings. King served in the United States Navy admirably for thirty years as an Officer and Chaplain. Having traveled and worked on numerous continents and under five American Presidents, King retired with faithful and dedicated service for his country with an honorable discharge. He is a graduate of The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), with a degree in Political Science, a Master's Degree in Theology from Southern Methodist University (Dallas, Texas), a Master's of Science Degree in National Security Strategy from The National War College (Washington, DC), and a Doctor of Ministry Degree from United Theological Seminary in Prophet Congregational Leadership (Dayton, Ohio). King rose from the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade (0-2) to Captain (0-6), becoming one of the most respected and leading Naval Officers and Chaplains in the United States Armed Forces. His duties included ministering, preaching, counseling, mentoring, engaging, and dialoging with Ministers, Rabbis, Imams, Politicians, Presidents, Government Officials, and Religious Leaders from various world faiths and traditions. Visiting over forty-two different countries, King's wealth of experience allowed him to author a much sought-after devotional book entitled "My Golden Nuggets: Life Changing Devotions and Meditations," published in 2011. Upon retiring from the Armed Services, King became the Senior Pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 2017, in Memphis, Tennessee.
"A Viable Succession Plan for Pastors and Churches" is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-245-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-viable-succession-plan-for-pastors-and-churches
