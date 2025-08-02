Worcester, MA Authors Publish Romantic Poetry Book
August 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Bitchcraft", a new book by Margo Sweet & Rowan Hallows, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book was written by queer artists, for queer people and those who love them. It is an expression of queer joy, love, and growing pains with the unique lens of growing up in New England; categorized using our fondness for tarot and the major arcana.
That being said…
This book also contains mature themes regarding self-harm, sexuality, addiction, and sexual assault. We have marked the poems containing sensitive content with "!".
We care about you, and you aren't alone.
"Bitchcraft" is a 268-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-456-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/bitchcraft
