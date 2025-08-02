Brandon, FL Author Publishes Historical Fiction Thriller
August 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Unavoidable Conflict", a new book by Sherree L Ento, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Unavoidable Conflict offers a gripping exploration of America's transformative war against global drug cartels, shifting from conventional military tactics to groundbreaking technological innovation and strategic deception. Faced with an unprecedented border crisis involving millions of crossings linked to trafficking networks, leaders such as Defense Secretary Griswald and CIA Director Bass spearhead a revolutionary strategy-moving combat from land to sea through advanced surveillance, AI systems, and cyber warfare.
The story masterfully intertwines military innovation, complex international cooperation, and the ethical dilemmas of modern combat. Through the strategic vision of Griswald and the tactical brilliance of Colonel Langston, readers are drawn into the high-stakes challenges of balancing aggressive military operations with humanitarian concerns.
As carefully orchestrated air shows galvanize public support, the narrative unveils America's sophisticated and tactical response to evolving security threats. At its core, Unavoidable Conflict stands out for its realistic portrayal of how technological dominance, strategic deception, and global alliances can reshape military operations while striving to protect civilian lives.
This compelling techno-thriller immerses readers in the complex world of contemporary warfare, where intelligence and innovation are as decisive as brute force.
About the Author
In addition to writing, Sherree L Ento is deeply involved in community service. She volunteers at her local library's bookstore, raising funds for essential programs, and is an active member of United Women of Faith, sponsored by the Methodist Church. Through her work with HOPE (Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equality), she advocates for affordable housing, environmental stewardship, criminal justice reform, and mental health support. HOPE promotes nonviolent, community-based solutions.
These community engagements inform her writing by deepening her understanding of social challenges and humanitarian concerns-themes that feature prominently in this book. Sherree's work with organizations focused on justice and equality provides valuable perspectives on balancing security needs with humanitarian principles, a core tension explored throughout the novel.
The values of compassion, strategic problem-solving, and community wellbeing that she promotes through her volunteer work align closely with the themes of ethical warfare and civilian protection central to Unavoidable Conflict.
"Unavoidable Conflict" is a 310-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-063-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/unavoidable-conflict
