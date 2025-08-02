San Bernadino, CA Author Publishes Religious Self-Help Book
August 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Aha Awe Moments!", a new book by Dr. Joyce Woodbury-Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Aha Awe" moments of emotion can be a rollercoaster of transformation. Understanding painful moments are important for growth and development. This book will enlighten the reader how to empower themselves to connect brokenness with transformation. Turn emotional distress and target it towards an unwavering God for mental healing. The struggle of emotional pain is real. Step out in faith rather than stay on the rollercoaster and embrace God's unveiling love for change.
"Aha Awe Moments!", is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-199-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/aha-awe-moments
