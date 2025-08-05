Garland, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Book
August 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Message From a Butterfly", a new book by Bridget Willis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There is no right way to grieve. There is no right way to mourn. When tragedy strikes, hard-learned lessons in grieving come with it.
Within two months, Bridget lost her mother to illness and two of her three children in a horrific accident. In the aftermath, she finds herself attempting to pick up all the pieces and still be a mother to her surviving daughter, while struggling with other people's expectations of her as a grieving mother.
"Message From a Butterfly" is a profound and heartbreaking look into a mother's grief journey and the outward appearance versus the inward turmoil. Through her tale, Bridget learns to connect with her faith, that the world is temporary, and we must keep moving forward even when it seems impossible.
About the Author
Bridget Willis is a retail manager, full-time student pursuing a degree in human resource management, mother to one surviving daughter and two bonus children, "Nawnie" to a beautiful granddaughter, wife to an amazing husband, and Aunt Bridgee to many nieces and nephews. Her family is one of the most important parts of her life. Together, Willis and her family enjoy taking vacations and having big Texas-style barbecue cookouts.
"Message From a Butterfly" is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-737-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
