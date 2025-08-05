New Port Richey, FL Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
August 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Earth in the Crossfire", a new book by Brian Ostro, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An interstellar war has been raging for millions of years. It has finally expanded into the outer spirals of the Milky Way galaxy. Earth lies in the middle of an interstellar war between two powerful empires. Alliances will be forged. Nations will be torn apart. A waitress in a simple Arizona diner will change the course of galactic history forever.
About the Author
Brian Ostro lives in west central Florida and is an extensively published author. He worked in the financial industry for many decades and also enjoys collecting stamps and vintage deltiology. He also enthusiastically admits to having an addiction to cinnamon raisin bagels. The addiction is difficult to verify since said evidence has a very short life expectancy in his proximity. His exposure to science fiction started at a very young age, and he continues to invite the reader to join him in asking the question, "What if?"
"Earth in the Crossfire" is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.99 (eBook $9.99). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-011-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/earth-in-the-crossfire
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us