Overland Park, KS Author Publishes Memoir
August 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Light in the Valley", a new book by Catherine Jane, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Previously in "A Walk into the Light", Catherine finds Christ as her Savior after a tempestuous journey through childhood abuse and subsequent life failures. "A Light in the Valley" finds her in the breaking waves of traumatic flashbacks and the resulting depression. Though those threaten, Christ ultimately carries Catherine to the safety he promises all his children.
About the Author
Catherine Jane is passionate about volunteering for the needs of a prison ministry, Bible-gifting at construction sites, replenishing a city food pantry, and joining her Christian friends in focused prayer. As a writer, she is an avid journalist and book enthusiast. It is through active journaling that she draws from true events and gives exact accounts in her books.
"A Light in the Valley" is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-176-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-light-in-the-valley
