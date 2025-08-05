Dallas, TX Author Publishes Memoir
August 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Running Scared", a new book by B. W. Doak, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this memoir, one man recounts his struggle to escape a path of self-destruction and discover salvation within the Lord. Spanning from near-death experiences in his early life to financial hardship and drug and alcohol abuse later, B. W. Doak chronicles how, even though Satan was constantly at his heels, God was on his shoulder, protecting him from harm and leading him to a life of peace and happiness. "Running Scared: A True-life Story of Being Pursued by Satan and God" is relatable to anyone who has faced trials and tribulations in their life that made them question their faith and whether God had their back. With his life as proof, Doak is a living testimony of God's unconditional love and forgiveness.
"Running Scared" is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-234-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/running-scared
