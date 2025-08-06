Menomonie, WI Author Publishes Poetry Collection
August 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"All Spun Together", a new book by Ashley Duckworth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"All Spun Together" is a small collection of poems that poet Ashley Duckworth has been writing for many years. The theme is about faith, strength, inspiration, and overcoming challenges. Ashley Duckworth hopes this collection reaches you.
About the Author
Ashley Duckworth is a lead daycare teacher to one-and-a-half-year-olds. She is a single mother of two incredible, awesome boys. She loves to read and has been blessed by God with a talent for writing poems for over twenty years. She works on a local farm on the weekends. Her hobbies include reading, writing poems, swimming, camping, fishing, and game nights with her children.
"All Spun Together" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-183-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/all-spun-together
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us