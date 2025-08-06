Altoona, PA Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
"We'll Always Have the Stars", a new book by Rachel Korman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ella Foster had been living as normal a life as any girl in Europe in the 1940s. But at the beginning of the Second World War, a tragic and life-shattering event leads her to believe her life will never be as good as it was. Equipped with her family and friends, she enters an era of her life that challenges her beyond her wildest dreams.
"We'll Always Have the Stars" is a testament to the incredible work it takes to turn our tragedies into beauty. It gets better. We just have to look up at the stars every now and then.
About the Author
Rachel Korman has been writing ever since she was twelve years old. She's known for many years that she would become an author someday. Her love for writing stories has been unmatched by anything else she's ever done in her life. She is the oldest of three children, and she has always been a very empathic person, which makes her a better writer and a better person.
Korman has always had a love for social science. She received a bachelor's degree in political science and history in 2019. She always wanted to write books about history-her second love over writing.
Korman wants to change the world with her words. She wants to inspire people like many of the authors in her favorite books have done for her. She wants to be a role model for little girls to prove that your dreams are possible.
You can reach for the stars.
"We'll Always Have the Stars" is a 338-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-296-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/well-always-have-the-stars
