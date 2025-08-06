Cranbury, NJ Author Publishes Book Bridging the Gap Between Science and Religion
August 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Allah's Universe", a new book by Iftikhar Uddin Hyder, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Allah's Universe: Why God is the Only Explanation for Our Existence is intended to demonstrate that the universe was almost certainly created by God. This book is intended for individuals who, in order to understand the universe and everything it encapsulates, rely on science but, in understanding the universe they do not irrationally dismiss the existence of God and His infinite creative power.
Allah's Universe shows that the universe has been created with laws of nature which are fine-tuned to support life as we know it, even if intelligent life in it may have an ephemeral existence as compared to its age. There are simply too many improbable coincidences which make the universe conducive for life to exist. If some of the laws of nature were even slightly different, life would not exist. This book also attempts to briefly explore the greatest miracle in the universe: life.
About the Author
Iftikhar Uddin Hyder is a cosmology aficionado. He has published articles on different topics including cosmology and finance. He works as a finance professional and lives in New Jersey. His professional publications on finance have been cited by researchers at academic institutions and regulatory bodies in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.
"Allah's Universe" is a 694-page paperback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-407-3. Additionally, there is a hardcover edition available for $50.00. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/allahs-universe
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us