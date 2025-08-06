Blytheville, AR Pastor Publishes Autobiography
August 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"From the Pit to the Pulpit: The Journey of a Female Pastor", a new book by Pastor Christine L. Bennett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pastor Christine L. Bennett found herself in many pits before her eventual rise to the pulpit. As a young adult, she spent her time partying, still attending church but lost in using vices as a means of living. Even after her marriage to the pastor of her church and ministering to others, she found herself in a different pit, one of impostor syndrome and doubt.
It took years after her husband's death to accept her calling to pastor their church. It took years of climbing out of her pit to find the faith in God and herself to become the leader she was meant to be. Now, she lives every day in acceptance of her role in God's plan and aiding others in finding theirs.
This is her story.
About the Author
Pastor Christine L. Bennett is the senior pastor of the Naked Truth Training and Empowerment Center, Inc., executive director of the Ministry Spirit of Excellence, Ministry Operation Opportunity, Inc., a non-profit, and a member of the Mississippi County Non-Profit Coalition. In her spare time she volunteers with Haven of Northeast Arkansas, a domestic violence shelter for women and children, and sits as a director on the board for Faith in Action Project, a senior citizen caregiving non-profit.
Pastor Bennett enjoys spending time with her family and shopping. She has ten siblings, one daughter, and one godson.
"From the Pit to the Pulpit" is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook 9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8949-9227-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/from-the-pit-to-the-pulpit-the-journey-of-a-female-pastor
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us