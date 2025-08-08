Columbus, GA Author Publishes Autobiography
August 08, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"HisStory: The Trials & Tribulations of Henry Alston Gaillard, the Doorkeeper", a new book by Henry Gaillard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While the war on drugs was officially inaugurated by Nixon in June of 1971, the United States has used drug laws to selectively target specific communities for more than a century. In the 1870s, anti-opium laws were aimed at Chinese immigrants. In the 1910s and 1920s, anti-cannabis laws introduced in the Midwest and Southwest targeted Mexican-Americans and migrants. John Ehrlichman, a top Nixon aide, revealed in a 1994 interview that was published in a CNN article in 2016 that the war on drugs itself was designed to target Black people and hippies. What this capitalizes is the ugly, truly immoral fact that Trump was NOT the first brainless racist person to hold the highest office in this country!
HisStory: The Trials & Tribulations of Henry Alston Gaillard, the Doorkeeper is the documented saga of Henry Gaillard's life. When Nixon-directed laws took effect, they were applied totally wrong. Henry had returned to the Continental United States from a Top-Secret assignment overseas. A while later, he was given a urinalysis test and forty-five days later he was informed the test was positive. He knew this was untrue. This started an ugly rollercoaster ride that destroyed his life, twice! He believes that he was the first Black Man to question the test. What he discovered was the Army had a contracted civilian laboratory six states away that conducted the tests, and they were all done wrong.
While he was boarded and charged with Gross Misconduct violations with no proof, his attorney requested the Army provide test results but they would not. Henry's life was destroyed for no good reason. And to make matters worse, previously, for close to fifteen years, he was the recipient of the highest attainable security clearance. But even after all of this, Henry is extremely proud to proclaim that he never even entertained the thought to betray America, and he truly felt patriotic when he served in the Army.
"HisStory: The Trials & Tribulations of Henry Alston Gaillard, the Doorkeeper" is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-149-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hisstory-the-trials-tribulations-of-henry-alston-gaillard-the-doorkeeper
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us