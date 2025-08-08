Salem, OR Author Publishes Suspense Novel
"Ahmed", a new book by Parker Bridge, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ahmed is a young Palestinian boy who grows up in a family fractured by war and death. As he grows, he comes into power in a terrorist organization. He slays three Israeli officers after they kill his brother. But he learns that he can start a new life, leave his old self behind, and help defeat the organization he used to be a part of. Ahmed shows a realistic perspective of a fictional person and how anyone living under extreme conditions can go from an innocent child to a militant, but then manage to find their way back.
Parker Bridge lives in Salem, OR, with his German shepherd, Elwood Blues. He enjoys reading, writing, hiking, watching movies, and running.
"Ahmed" is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-218-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ahmed
