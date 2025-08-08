Kissimmee, FL Author Publishes Romance Novel
August 08, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Paradise Reimagined", a new book by Jan Remphrey-Penton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jake West seems to have it all, a stellar career as an airline pilot, nice car, big house, and his very own cabin in the mountains of Georgia, Paradise. All that's missing is the final piece, his future wife.
Shannon is a flight attendant engaged to a pilot with her airline, but his lack of attention to her and sneakiness make her uneasy about their future together, and when Shannon and Jake are thrown together by fate on the same flight, passion ignites, and she begins to question everything.
Paradise Reimagined is a romantic, steamy tale of desire, passion, and love.
About the Author
Jan lives on a golf course in Central Florida with her handsome, loving, and golf obsessed husband.
As a retired flight attendant of forty-three years, she saw, heard, and experienced some of the things that make the book exciting.
"Paradise Reimagined" is a 454-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-478-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/paradise-reimagined
