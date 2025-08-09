San Angelo, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
August 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Poetry in the Sky: Poems and Photographs", a new book by Jo Harr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While at first there may seem to be no connection-for how could hot air balloons relate to poetry?-they are more alike than they appear. Both are composed of beauty and grace; both need hands to guide them, fire to fuel them.
"Poetry in the Sky" is a collection of hot air balloon poems, written by Jo Harr and accompanied by stunning photographs of the subjects themselves. Along with descriptions of poetry styles used, this unmatched collection of written and photographic art is mixed with fascinating lessons on poetry, resulting in a uniquely beautiful and powerful book of poetry.
About the Author
Jo Harr is a retired teacher and now devotes her time to a love of writing, reading, and music. She plays guitar, piano, and her personal favorite, a hammered dulcimer. Harr shares her home with the two loves of her life, Max and Angelo, both senior dogs that have been by her side for many years.
"Poetry in the Sky: Poems and Photographs" is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-327-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/poetry-in-the-sky-poems-and-photographs
