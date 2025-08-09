Cedar Rapids, IA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
August 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Redemption Ridge", a new book by CC Currans, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the rural areas of urban Linn County, Iowa, where everyone knows everybody, its residents are stunned to learn of the bloody disappearance of the Linn County Sheriff's Investigator Tess McFarlin. As the injured abducted woman is unwittingly dragged along on a murderous two-man crime spree across the Midwest into West Virginia, Tess faces seemingly insurmountable challenges and decisions, and some unfinished business as well. "Redemption Ridge" is a thrilling roller coaster of a mystery that will keep you hooked from start to finish.
About the Author
Born in Iowa, Carol C Currans finished high school in Minnesota and graduated from Mount Mercy University. She retired as a 33-year veteran of law enforcement. Carol has two sons and three grandchildren. Her youngest son and grandson are both active-duty law enforcement officers. Carol enjoys traveling, quilting, and gardening.
"Redemption Ridge" is a 254-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-177-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/redemption-ridge
Contact Information
