Westminster, MD Author Publishes Sci-Fi Novel
August 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Star Clans: Inner-Spear Wars", a new book by Kevin M. Runyeon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this sci-fi story, we follow the adventure of Kyle Hawks. Taking place in the far-off future, the story of Kyle Hawks shows the audience the importance of family and loyalty to one's self.
Kyle Hawks has the stress of raising multiple children at once, and the pressure of saving his planet as well.
"Star Clans: Inner-Spear Wars" is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-257-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/star-clans-inner-spear-wars
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
