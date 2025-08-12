Winston Salem, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
August 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Day at Poppies", a new book by James A. Capalbo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fynn is a young boy who is excited to see his Poppy, who lives far away. On the drive to see him, Fynn daydreams about all the fun he will have with his Poppy when they arrive, like driving the big green tractor. "A Day at Poppies" is about the joy a grandson gives his grandfather and vice versa. It's a little story about the simple things that they like to do together.
About the Author
James A. Capalbo is a simple man who enjoys spending time with his family. He works outdoors doing many different projects, from building stone walls to painting a house. He has lived his entire life in the northeast part of the country in the beautiful Hudson Valley. Capalbo spends a lot of his time with his dogs Teddy and Charlotte. He takes them almost everywhere he goes. He has been blessed with his grandson, whom he loves spending time with.
"A Day at Poppies" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-347-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-day-at-poppies
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
