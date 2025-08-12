Altoona, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Lions in the Living Room", a new book by Nicole Duncan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Lions in the Living Room" is a story told by Everest Stone, a young boy with a desire for adventure, driven by his love for animals similar to his hero, Dr. Crikey. Everest uses his imagination to take him places and interact with different species of animals. Even though his imagination takes him to Africa, he is playing in his grandmother's living room through the incredible power of childhood imagination.
About the Author
Nicole Duncan grew up as the eldest daughter of an Air Force veteran and nurse. She has traveled all over the United States. Duncan's parents encouraged her love of reading, writing, and animals. Her mother has always been a huge advocate for adventure and stories.
When she is not writing stories under the supervision of her Maine Coon, Sumatra, Duncan is often seen spending her days riding her horse, Lite the Missile, volunteering as a runner for local search and rescue groups, or in a kayak on her favorite river. Duncan even loves spending her time hiking and exploring the terrain across the country.
"Lions in the Living Room" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-256-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lions-in-the-living-room
