E&E Industries Gears Up for Navy Gold Coast 2025 with CLARK Forklift Display and Maintenance Expertise
August 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsE&E Industries, a trusted partner to the U.S. Military for industrial equipment maintenance, facilities maintenance, and forklift solutions, is finalizing preparations for the Department of the Navy Gold Coast Small Business Procurement Event, occurring Aug. 19-21, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center. E&E Industries invites government and industry professionals to visit Booth 922 to explore its services and the CLARK S25 forklift, designed for military logistics.
With experience supporting bases such as Naval Base San Diego, Naval Air Station North Island, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Camp Pendleton, Special Operations Command, and Naval Medical Center Balboa, E&E Industries specializes in maintaining and repairing fuel facility components, recycling yard equipment, small engine vehicles, and automated guided vehicles. As CLARK Forklift's New Dealer of the Year, E&E will showcase the CLARK S25 at its booth, alongside its facilities maintenance capabilities for the U.S. Military.
"We're excited to bring our expertise and the CLARK S25 forklift to Gold Coast 2025, where we'll connect with Navy leaders to support their mission-critical needs," said Fernando Harris, president of E&E Industries. "Our team is ready to demonstrate how E&E's maintenance solutions and CLARK's equipment support military operations."
The booth will offer the opportunity to sit in a CLARK S25 forklift for a photo and view digital displays showcasing E&E's military projects.
Join E&E Industries at Gold Coast 2025 to learn how its services and CLARK forklifts support military operations. To schedule a meeting, visit www.e-eindustries.com or contact Steve Manos at stephenm@e-eindustries.com or 619-262-8693.
About E&E Industries
E&E Industries provides industrial equipment maintenance, facilities maintenance, and CLARK forklift solutions, serving the U.S. Military for decades. The company supports facilities maintenance and industrial equipment repair, offering forklifts backed by its expertise. E&E Industries is a locally owned, certified veteran-owned small business and a leading material handling and facilities maintenance services provider in San Diego County. It is a member of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce, Bonita Optimist Foundation, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Contact E&E Industries at contact@e-eindustries.com or visit www.e-eindustries.com for more information.
Contact Information
Steve Manos
E&E Industries
(619) 262-8693
Contact Us
