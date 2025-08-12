Godlan Marks an Unprecedented Third Inc. 5000 Ranking in Just a Decade
August 12, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsClinton Township, MI – August 12, 2025 – Godlan, a leader in manufacturing consulting, ERP, IIoT, and CPQ solutions, proudly announces an extraordinary achievement: for the third time in the past ten years, Godlan has earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, a distinction unparalleled in the company's history. Previously recognized for robust three-year revenue growth of 60%, this milestone underscores Godlan's unmatched consistency and industry leadership.
This rare "three-peat"-securing placement on the Inc. 5000 list three times in just a decade-is not merely an accomplishment; it's a testament to Godlan's sustained momentum, resilience, and unwavering commitment to innovation across evolving market landscapes.
"Appearing on the Inc. 5000 list once is an honor-doing it three times in ten years is unprecedented for Godlan," said Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing and Communications of Godlan. "This achievement reflects the relentless dedication of our team and our ability to consistently drive growth, even as the business environment changes."
Appearing multiple times on Inc. 5000 not only showcases rapid growth; it signals reliable performance and enduring credibility to clients, employees, and partners-something Godlan continues to demonstrate year over year.
Key highlights leading to this recognition:
For full results, visit Inc.com/Inc5000.
About Godlan
Founded in 1984, Godlan offers expert manufacturing consulting and technological solutions, including ERP implementation, CPQ, IIoT, and business performance consulting. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner, Godlan serves clients across the U.S., delivering scalable, smart solutions that connect operations and drive transformation. The company has garnered numerous accolades, including Accounting Today's VAR 100, TEC Accreditation, and Control Engineering's System Integrator rankings.
About the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 is a distinguished list recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Compiled annually by Inc. magazine, the list celebrates entrepreneurial success, innovation, and sustained growth across industries. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, offering a unique look at the most dynamic businesses driving the U.S. economy.
Contact Information
Stephanne Marsh
Godlan, Inc.
