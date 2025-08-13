Millville, DE Author Publishes Children's Book
August 13, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Sebastian Seagull's Special Adventures", a new book by NK Morgan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sebastian Seagull sees the world differently from everyone else, especially the other members of his family. He loves to soar and explore, but his family loves to fly to their special lighthouse every day.
Through a series of adventures, Sebastian meets new friends and discovers each has a problem to be solved. But with Sebastian's love of exploration and collecting, he just may have what everyone needs!
With each adventure, Sebastian learns that you can always spread goodness and kindness just by being yourself and helping others!
About the Author
NK Morgan lives a very quiet life in Delaware near the beach. Her main hobbies are crocheting and knitting, which she has been doing for years!
The idea for Sebastian came to her over twenty years ago, and she finally sat down and put pen to paper! Morgan hopes you find Sebastian as endearing as she does, and that his adventures warm your heart and encourage you to find your own adventures!
"Sebastian Seagull's Special Adventures" is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-695-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sebastian-seagulls-special-adventures
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
